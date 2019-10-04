Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iLovecraft titles, Hydropuzzle, more

- Oct. 4th 2019 10:09 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Hydropuzzle, iLovecraft titles, Evertale, iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Evilibrium: Soul Hunters: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Weather Line: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magnifier with Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Watch: Canary Mail: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Afterlight — Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Remoter VNC – Remote Desktop: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

