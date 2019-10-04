Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein Youngblood $20, God of War $20, more

- Oct. 4th 2019 9:44 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Wolfenstein: Youngblood on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. The PS4 version is also down at the same price but is only available in-store. Regularly $40, it goes for $33 on Amazon where it has never sold for less. This game can be played solo or as co-op multiplayer featuring “iconic Parisian landmarks to graffiti tagged streets, leather clad Nazis, and an all-new soundtrack.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including God of War, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Overwatch Legendary Edition Holiday, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and more. 

More game/console deals:

