Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein Youngblood $20, God of War $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Wolfenstein: Youngblood on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. The PS4 version is also down at the same price but is only available in-store. Regularly $40, it goes for $33 on Amazon where it has never sold for less. This game can be played solo or as co-op multiplayer featuring “iconic Parisian landmarks to graffiti tagged streets, leather clad Nazis, and an all-new soundtrack.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including God of War, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Overwatch Legendary Edition Holiday, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and more.
More game/console deals:
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary Holiday $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- South Park: Fractured But Whole $4.50 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Travis Strikes No More Heroes $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Jak and Daxter Bundle $15 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- The Witness $16 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 from $35 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Vampyr $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rare Replay $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Crackdown 3 $12 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Sunset Overdrive $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $8 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Cuphead on Switch $16 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Titanfall 2 $5 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Tembo: The Badass Elephant FREE (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members only
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Releases November 5th
- Code Vein $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
