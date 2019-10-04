PlayStation Now up to 50% off on Amazon: 1-yr. for $60 (Reg. $100) + more

Amazon is now offering 12-months of PlayStation Now for $59.99 with free digital delivery. This is the new regular listing after Sony officially dropped the price earlier this week. Previously $100 for one year or $20 per month, Sony’s new competitive pricing is actually now available on Amazon. And that goes for all three subscription options including the now $25 three-month sub or you can go monthly at $10 to give the service a try. However, it might be smarter to just opt for the free trial and then purchase a longer sub as opposed to going the slightly more expensive $10/month route. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, Sony’s on-demand game streaming service offers up hundreds of titles (over 500) for a monthly fee. Not only is there a massive collection of classics PS3/PS2 games and the like, but Sony just recently added some big-time Sony Studios games to the mix like God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, Infamous Second Son and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. You can read all about the official PlayStation Now price drop right here as well as Sony future plans for the service. It might still be playing catch-up with Game Pass Ultimate, which now offers Spotify Premium too, but things are looking good.

PlayStation Now:

  • Save money with this recurring 12-month subscription
  • PS Now delivers unlimited access to a growing library of over 750 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games, all with one subscription
  • Unlimited download access to 200+ PS4 and PS2 games in the PS Now library to your PlayStation 4 console
  • Stream directly to your PS4 or PC, and download PS4 & PS2 games to your PS4

