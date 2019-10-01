Today Spotify has announced a new aggressive offer geared towards gamers. Following its previous hook-ups with Hulu, Spotify is now partnering with Xbox Game Pass for another substantial value. When you sign-up for Microsoft’s ala carte gaming service, you’ll receive a six-month trial to Spotify Premium. The first two months of Xbox Game Pass cost just $1 per, making this a particularly notable deal. Following today’s news that Sony is dropping prices on its gaming subscription model, the competition is truly starting to heat up. Head below for additional details.

Microsoft and Spotify partner up

Spotify is no stranger to partnerships. The music streaming service has one of the best student offers out there with its Hulu and Showtime plan for $5 per month. With Spotify Premium alone coming in at $10 per month, there is some serious value with today’s announcement.

In case you’re not familiar with Xbox Game Pass, it’s the Microsoft version of Netflix for gamers. The monthly subscription plan opens up a vast catalog of titles for users to download as they see fit. It’s a great way to enjoy games without paying full price, while also accessing the latest titles.

So how does this arrangement work? You’ll need to be a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to get started. Microsoft will charge you $1 per month for the first 60 days before the price jumps up to $15. An Xbox Live Gold membership is included with the cost, so be sure to account for that if you’re doing the math here. Microsoft will then hook you up with six months of Spotify Premium for your troubles. Unlike the Hulu deal mentioned above, after six months the price will bounce back up to $10 per month for Spotify. So while you’re not getting the same type of long-term savings locked-in, it’s still a great way to enjoy Spotify and some serious games at a significant discount.

You can learn more and sign-up on this landing page, starting at just $1 per month.

9to5Toys’ Take

Spotify is killing the game when it comes to partnerships, and this new one with Xbox is just the latest example. It would be killer if the Spotify plan extended past six months, but that’s probably all that Microsoft could squeeze out of them at this point. I could see this being even more popular than Spotify’s Hulu partnership in some instances with massive gamers. Either way, it’s great to have some more options for content and thankfully this one isn’t reserved for students.

Source: Spotify

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!