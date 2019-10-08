After being officially unveiled back in April, Sony has dropped new details and what appears to be the Playstation 5 release date. System architect Mark Cerny divulged a massive amount of information on the upcoming PS5, and today, Sony is also dropping more details about the newly redesigned PlayStation 5 controller. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Before we get into the PlayStation 5 release date and new controller details, let’s talk about the name. After months of speculation, Sony has confirmed the upcoming next-generation console will indeed be officially called the PlayStation 5. No surprises there, but at least it isn’t called PlayStation X or something.

PlayStation 5 Controller:

On top of the third generation AMD Ryzen (8 cores) and ray tracing-capable GPU specs, PlayStation 5 will feature a newly designed controller. We have already heard some light details on it, but Sony has dropped some new information on the PlayStation Blog today. The key changes in the PlayStation 5 controller are two-fold: haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Haptic feedback will replace the usual DualShock 4 rumble tech that has been present since the 5th generation of consoles. According to Sony, it allows for a more diverse range of feedback, so “crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field.” Gamers will even be able to feel the difference between different in-game textures and the like.

Sony is also incorporating adaptive trigger technology into the trigger buttons (L2/R2). This essentially allows the game developers to program in particular resistances depending on the on-screen action. For example, this will enable programmers to simulate better “the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain,” for example. According to Sony, this technology is already in the hands of talented developers looking to taking their tactile immersion to the next level on PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 Release Date:

While we already knew Sony’s next-generation console was more than a year out, we now have the Playstation 5 release date, sort of. Along with announcing the official name today, Sony also says it “be launching in time for Holiday 2020.” In other words, we are literally about one year away from the launch of PlayStation 5 now.

Here’s everything you need to know about PlayStation 5’s seamless cloud gaming, 10x faster loads, and new power-saving sleep mode. But for a full break-down of what’s to come, you’ll want to browse through our coverage of Mark Cerny’s description of what PS5 is packing right here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!