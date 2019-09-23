Today we are taking a look at Microsoft’s and Sony’s updated environmental initiatives alongside some new PS5 details. Both companies have been ramping up measures to reduce their carbon footprint, and we now have some information on how this will come to fruition. More details below.

New PS5 Details:

Just ahead of announcing over 100 million PS4 consoles sold, System Architect, Mark Cerny conducted a wide-ranging interview to drop the first official PS5 details. Since that time, we learned more about the upcoming console’s cloud gaming capabilities as well as its incredibly fast SSD-equipped load times. And now, Sony has just divulged some new PS5 details with regards to the system’s advanced environmentally-friendly design.

PS5 Goes Green:

As part of the Playing for the Planet initiative, Sony is designing the PS5 to be significantly more power-efficient than its predecessor. This is done in two main ways inside the PlayStation 5. The first of which is an integrated system-on-a-chip with all of the components held on a single substrate. The second will be a new Sleep mode. The PS5 will sport a sort of suspend-to-RAM mode that will freeze gameplay using drastically less power than a PS4. Roughly speaking, it will only use 0.5W.

Now it can be hard to put that in perspective. However, according to Sony if just one million of its users enabled this feature, it would save the equivalent amount of electricity as 1,000 US homes.

Outside of today’s new PS5 details, the company is looking to decrease its carbon emissions by an additional 13 million tons over the next ten years while looking into efficiency measures in its data centers.

Carbon Neutral Xbox

While it might not be as exciting as new PS5 information, Microsoft has just announced some environmental initiatives as well. Most interestingly, a new pilot project is aiming to make nearly a million Xbox consoles carbon neutral. Microsoft said they would be the very first carbon-neutral consoles. More specifically, Microsoft said it plans to build 825,000 Xbox machines carbon neutral, but there doesn’t appear to be a specific time frame in place just yet.

As usual with these environmental updates, it’s hard to get excited about corporate plans. But at least on the Sony side of things we are getting some concrete, new PS5 details. We already know it will sport 10x faster load times, Ray Tracing rendering and much more, but here’s to hoping the power-efficiency enhancements make for cooler operation and a better gaming experience overall.

