Amazon offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt Lock with Century Trim in Satin Nickel for $153.48 shipped. Normally selling for $195 these days, as you’ll currently find at Home Depot, that’s good for a 22% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and comes within cents of the Amazon low. For comparison, Lowe’s still sells it for the $229 list price. Rocking HomeKit support out of the gate, this smart lock can be commanded with Siri or via the Home app. It pairs over Bluetooth and also includes a touchscreen number pad, offering an additional way to ditch keys from your everyday carry. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 940 shoppers.

Looking to save a bit more? Ditch Siri in favor of Alexa or Assistant with the August Smart Lock for $102 at Amazon. This alternative will let you pocket an extra $51 compared to the lead deal, but at the trade-off of HomeKit control. Another downside here is that you’ll miss out on the integrated number pad.

If you’re in the market for a Z-Wave option, consider picking up Yale’s Push Button Deadbolt at $82, down from its usual $100 price tag. Or for those in search of more gear to expand their HomeKit setup, be sure to check out First Alert’s Onelink Smoke + CO Detector, which is currently on sale for $97.50 (20% off).

Schlage HomeKit Smart Lock features:

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim in Satin Nickel makes daily life easier and more convenient. Enter an access code on the touchscreen to unlock the door instead of searching your pockets for keys. Pair the lock with your smartphone over Bluetooth®. Share access with trusted friends and family with just a few taps in the Schlage Sense app – no more keeping track of spare keys. The Schlage Sense lock is easy to install yourself in minutes. Pair Schlage smart lock with Apple HomeKit devices to use with iOS and Siri voice control only.

