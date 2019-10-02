Yale’s $82 Push Button Deadbolt integrates with your Z-Wave setup (Reg. $100)

Amazon currently offers the Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt for $82.02 shipped. Normally selling for $100 these days, that’s good for an $18 discount, is $1 under our previous mention and the second best we’ve seen this year. This deadbolt pairs with a wide variety of smart home ecosystems thanks to touting Z-Wave capabilities. Its push-button number pad gives you yet another way to unlock the door without having to get a key involved. This combination makes it a notable option for smart home enthusiasts or those looking for a simpler way to unlock their front door. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

A more budget-conscious alternative for adding some smart home functionality to a door is with this highly-rated Z-Wave Plus Door and Window sensor for $29 at Amazon. This will allow you to monitor whether a door has been left open, set automations for when someone comes home, and more.

Yale’s Deadbolt is compatible with a wide variety of Z-Wave controllers, one of which being Samsung’s SmartThings Hub. Luckily right now it’s down to a new all-time low at $55.50. Looking for other ways to retrofit your home with Z-Wave capabilities? Check out our coverage on the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec, and more.

Yale Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again! Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit push button keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This Yale Real Living lock features Z-Wave technology and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings and more.

