Le Creuset is known for its epic collaborations, and this fall it is launching a new Star Wars series in partnership with Disney. The collection is making its debut on November 1st where you can find a Han Solo in Carbonite roaster, Darth Vador Round Dutch Oven, a R2-D2 Mini Cocoette and more. Prices in this line range quite significantly from just $20 all the way up to $450. However, we can guarantee that all of the items will ship for free and would make great Christmas gift ideas for Star Wars fans. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Le Creuset x Star Wars collection.

Han Solo Carbonite Roaster

A standout piece from this collection Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster. This roaster is very unique and features a reenactment of Han when he was frozen in carbonite. Le Crueset’s roaster is ideal for creating an array of dishes from chicken breasts to lasagna. It also features large handles that make it easy to transfer from your oven to the table. However, this roaster is the most expensive piece from the collection and it’s priced at $450.

Darth Vador Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset’s Dutch Oven has become one of the most popular items in the cooking world. The Darth Vador Round Dutch Oven is my personal favorite from this collection. Its all black appearance is notably sleek and features a hand-painted Darth Vador across the lid. This dutch oven will become a fan-favorite, especially during the fall season, because it’ll allow you to roast, make stews, braise, and much more. Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe, which makes clean up a breeze. You can find this dutch oven priced at $395.

Millennium Falcon and Death Star Trivets

Save your table from your hot contents with the Star Wars x Le Creuset Milennium Falcon and Death Star Trivets. These heat pads are priced at just $20 and will make a statement on any table top. Better yet, they’re heat-resistant up to 482ºF, stain-resistant and dishwasher safe.

Mini Cocoettes

The most famous droids in the galaxy, R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8, all get their own mini cocettes. One of the most notable things about the mini cocoette is that its safe for the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher. This mini cocoette is great for fall deserts, entrees and more. One of the best features about this item is the price tag of just $30.

Which piece from the new Le Creuset x Star Wars collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

