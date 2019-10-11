Keep your Switch Pro Controller juiced up, Nyko’s Charge Block: $8 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is now offering the Nyko Charge Block Pro for Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers at $7.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Along with a passthrough charge indictor light and the ability to power via USB or the wall outlet, this model is specifically designed for your Nintendo Pro Controller. It also features “easy, one-handed drop and charge functionality.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details.

At just $8, there really aren’t very many reputable options out there for less. However, you can save slightly more by opting for the AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at $7 Prime shipped. It essentially has a similar spec list with a slightly different form factor. So it’s really a matter of taste at this point.

Speaking of Switch accessories, PowerA’s Wired GameCube Controller is down to $20 today and here are its new Pokémon Sword and Shield Switch controllers. You’ll find a load of eShop Switch games from $4.50 in yesterday’s roundup alongside some notable price drops this morning including Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, among many others.

Nyko Charge Block Pro:

Patented, dongle design allows for easy, one-handed drop and charge functionality

Connect multiple Charge Blocks together from different platforms

Plugs into a USB port or wall outlet to recharge

Pass-through charging indicator located on the top of the dongle

