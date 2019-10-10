eShop Switch games from $4.50: DRAGON BALL, NARUTO, PAC-MAN, more

Nintendo has now kicked of a pair of publisher sales via the eShop. We are now seeing a long list of notable deals from NAMCO and others including DRAGON BALL titles, NARUTO, Little Nightmares, Kingdom: New Lands and more from $4.50. As always, these eShop sales are a great way to fill your Switch up with great titles at a discount to keep you busy until the big holiday releases. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below and the rest of today’s best game deals in our roundup.

Top Picks from the Sale:

However, if you’re still in the market for a Switch console, maybe an extra one or even one for the kids so they stop using yours, we have a nice deal right here. You can score a Nintendo refurbished model from $234 or a the 2019 option with a $25 Amazon gift card right now. You can also still score PowerA’s Compact Metal Switch Stand for $11 and here’s our hands-on review of Nintendo’s SNES controller.

DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2:

DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 arrives on Nintendo Switch™ with all-new functionality!New functionality added just for Nintendo Switch Play with up to 6 players simultaneously over local wireless! In addition to the same great online play, the Nintendo Switch version also supports local co-op raid boss battles with up to 6 players and 3 on 3 versus matches.

