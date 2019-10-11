Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, Mario Maker 2 $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find it matched at Best Buy right now. This one still fetches $60 at GameStop and is now matching our previous deal price. If you haven’t had a chance to become a Spartan hero and explore the open-world ancient Greece, now’s your opportunity. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including God of War, Super Mario Maker 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Hitman 2, and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Hitman 2 $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Disgaea 1 Complete Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- eShop Switch games from $4.50 | eShop
- DRAGON BALL, NARUTO, PAC-MAN, more
- Madden NFL 20 $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- LEGO Worlds $13 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Dandara $4.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Switch pre-order
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 from $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana $27 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $20 (Reg. $40) | Gamestop
- Assassin’s Creed III Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 from $35 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
Sony’s next generation PSVR hardware might be totally wireless + more
PlayStation 5 officially set to release holiday 2020 + new controller, more
Sony will offer Call of Duty Modern Warfare for free via new PS4 Pro bundle
Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!