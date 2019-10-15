Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to its best prices yet at Amazon with $52 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $52 off Apple’s latest iPad Air with the best deals coming on cellular configuration models. Various Wi-Fi listings are on sale as well. Today’s deals are a match of our previous mentions. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

We still have notable deals on Apple’s latest iPad Pro at $149 off, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen to date on the 11-inch model.

iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Stereo speakers

