Score six DEWALT Double-Ended Bits for only $3 at Amazon (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering a 6-pack of DEWALT Double-Ended Bits for $2.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Comprised of shock-resistant steel, these bits are made with extreme durability in mind. One side features a Philips head while the other is slotted, allowing you to easily tackle common projects. Having six of these around ensures that you always have a backup when one has been stripped or worn down. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Wipe down all sorts of surfaces in a non-abrasive manner with these microfiber cleaning cloths for $3. They’d be great to keep in the shop for cleaning off safety glasses or perhaps an iPad when browsing for tips about your current project.

Oh, and earlier today we found Ryobi’s Compact Drill Kit for only $69 at Home Depot. This is an inexpensive way to refresh an existing drill and potentially kick performance up a notch. Also, have a look at our list of must-have tools for DIYers. You’ll find everything from bit sets to saws.

DEWALT Double-Ended Bits features:

Shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability

Hardened core for extra strength and reduced breakage

Double-ended for extra versatility

