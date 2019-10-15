Jasco Products (96% positive lifetime feedback) is offering the Honeywell Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Dimmer Switch on sale for $29.95 shipped. This is down from its $40 going rate, a 25% discount, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Packing not only voice control, but dimming capabilities, this switch is the perfect expansion to any smart home. Plus, since it’s Z-Wave, it’ll plug right into your existing ecosystem. Learn more about Z-Wave in our handy guide right here. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more smart switch and device deals.

A Wi-Fi plug is great for expanding your smart home in other ways. TP-Link’s highly-rated Smart Plug is $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant right out of the box, there’s no secondary hub required here to enjoy voice commands and more.

Honeywell Z-Wave Plus Smart Dimmer Switch features:

FULL RANGE DIMMING – Give your space the perfect amount of light with the ability to customize the brightness levels from 0 to 100%. Works ONLY with dimmable bulbs and lamps.

WIRELESSLY CONTROL & SCHEDULE LIGHTS AND OTHER DEVICES – Schedule timed events for connected devices. Customize scenes for day or night, home or away. Wirelessly control switch from anywhere through your smartphone, tablet, PC or Z-Wave remote. Switch can be operated manually.

ALEXA COMPATIBLE (HUB REQUIRED) – Requires an Alexa supported hub for voice control with Amazon Echo Products (Alexa device and hub are sold separately). Cannot connect directly with ECHO PLUS (Only ZigBee products can connect directly to Echo Plus).

REQUIRES A Z-WAVE CERTIFIED HUB – Compatible with the following Z-Wave Hubs: Honeywell, Ring, SmartThings, Wink, HomeSeer, Fibaro, Trane, Nexia, ADT, Vera, and more.

