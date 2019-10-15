Bring USB-A, SD, HDMI, and more back to your new MacBook for $26 (Reg. $40)

HooToo-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25.98 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 973W2CDA at checkout. Normally $40, this is 35% off its regular rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. With 4K HDMI output, SD support, three USB 3.0 ports, and 100W USB-C PD charging passthrough, this hub has it all. Whether you have a new MacBook Air or maybe Razer’s new Blade 15 Advanced, this dock brings back all of the ports you know and love. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

To convert just a single USB 3.0 cable to USB-C, check out nonda’s adapter for $9 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, and I highly recommend it as I own multiple personally. It’s great for leaving on the end of a wireless mouse plug or printer cable, as it instantly transforms that device into a USB-C compatible product.

Looking for other USB hubs? Check out yesterday’s roundup with prices starting at just $6 Prime shipped. We have USB 3.0 and USB-C hubs there with multiple types of inputs, including microSD, Ethernet, and more.

HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or USB-C devices and adds, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x SD card slot, and 3 x USB 3. 0 Ports
  • Mirror or extend your device’s screen with the USB C to HDMI port and enjoy crystal-clear 4K UHD or full HD 1080P videos on HDTV, secondary monitors, or projectors
  • The USB C dongle can support pass-through charging of up to 100W

