Razer has today unveiled a new version of its popular Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop with a few new features. While Razer just announced a refreshed model back at the beginning of 2019, today’s announcement delivers a notable upgrade on the keyboard. This change gives what Razer is calling “the world’s first optical laptop switch,” which they say delivers some of the best performance out there of any keyboard. In 2019, where we’re continually dealing with poor keyboards like Apple’s much-maligned butterfly keys, today’s release has particularly caught our eye. Head below for full details on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with its refreshed keyboard design and more.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced arrives with new keys

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced delivers several notable features and upgrades a design that we’ve loved in the past. One area that is getting a significant upgrade is the keyboard, which has often been knocked for its shallow-press keys. If you’ve used a MacBook Pro in recent years, you know how frustrating of an experience that can be. The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced makes several improvements there, promising 50% more travel at 1.7mm.

This keyboard offers more of a traditional mechanical experience, which is often described for its clickity-clack style and is preferred by a large number of techies. However, being that this is mostly a gaming laptop, that increased travel may be of concern to you. Because, naturally, you want to be able to reach the keys as quickly as possible. To soften any fears of a high error rate on quick keypresses, Razer is installing a 1mm actuation point on each key. So while there is further travel here, keys will register after being pushed down by just 1mm. A pretty solid middle ground.

Pricing, availability, and specs

While the keyboard is getting a significant upgrade today, much of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is remaining the same. This includes a 15-inch matte display featuring a 240Hz refresh rate. Inside is an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTZ Hexa-core CPU for all the high-quality gaming you can handle. It will ship with a default 512GB worth of NVMe SSD storage and 16GB worth of RAM. On the outside is a single Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB-C port, and two USB type A.

Razer is expected to make multiple Blade 15 Advanced configurations available, but at launch, you’re just looking at the base model described above. It retails for $2,649 and is available today in the United States.

Source: Razer

