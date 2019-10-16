Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, Borderlands 3 $34, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 for $19.95 on Xbox One and PS4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. And we are also now seeing the Switch version on sale at Best Buy for $24.99. Regularly up to $30, these are the best prices available on all three. The eShop charges $20 each for Collection 1 and 2 individually. It includes Mega Man X through Mega Man X8, a challenge mode (battling against 2 bosses at once), artwork, and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including another price drop on Borderlands 3, WWE 2K19, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Batman The Telltale Series, Super Mario Maker 2 and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

***Note: Most of today’s Amazon game deals will drop to the listed price once added to your cart.

Here are this year’s official Nintendo Christmas sweaters, available now

Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview starts today, here’s what we know

PlayStation 5 officially set to release holiday 2020 + new controller, more

Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!