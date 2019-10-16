Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, Borderlands 3 $34, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 for $19.95 on Xbox One and PS4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. And we are also now seeing the Switch version on sale at Best Buy for $24.99. Regularly up to $30, these are the best prices available on all three. The eShop charges $20 each for Collection 1 and 2 individually. It includes Mega Man X through Mega Man X8, a challenge mode (battling against 2 bosses at once), artwork, and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including another price drop on Borderlands 3, WWE 2K19, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Batman The Telltale Series, Super Mario Maker 2 and more.
More game/console deals:
***Note: Most of today’s Amazon game deals will drop to the listed price once added to your cart.
- Borderlands 3 $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- WWE 2K19 $10 (Reg. up to $20) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Batman: The Enemy Within $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Batman The Telltale Series $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Trine Ultimate Collection $31.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Madden NFL 20 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $28.50 (Reg. $38+) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $22 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $37.50 (Reg. $49) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Yakuza 0 $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $22.50 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Days Gone $30 (Reg. $45+) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
