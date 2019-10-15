While it still feels like we are on the wrong side of Halloween to start talking about Nintendo Christmas sweaters, the iconic brand’s official collection is here. Ugly holiday sweaters take the internet by storm every year as we approach the holidays, and it looks like Nintendo wants to make sure it gets in on the action early. Today, the company is unveiling three conventional designs that are already available. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon is filled with ugly holiday sweaters, some of which featuring Nintendo characters and the like. Some even have a working digital fireplace on the front of them. In collaboration with Merchoid, Microsoft recently unveiled the official 2019 Xbox Christmas Jumper, and boy is it ugly in the best way possible. Today’s Nintendo offerings are much of the same — loud colors and old-school patterns — but feature a (slightly) more subdued level of tacky design sensibilities.

Ugly Nintendo Christmas Sweaters

First up for today’s Nintendo Christmas sweaters is the Super Mario version. Featuring Mario, Luigi, and their arch-nemesis, Bowser, this, like all of the tops in the collection, is 100% knitted. The officially licensed sweater is not printed, or one of those sweatshirts made to look like a real sweater. It features “premium quality” yarn along with handcrafted “high-quality” patch embroidery work and a unisex design/fit. The bright blue backdrop is covered in snowy details and Power Stars, all of which are bordered with a stark Nintendo red ribbing.

Pokemon Christmas Sweaters

The official Pokemon jumper might be the most festive of them all. Sat on red and black color blocking, this one is decorated with patch embroidery, including a Santa hat-wearing Pikachu and “the three original starter Pokémon.”

Princess Peach Too:

Lastly, Princess Peach is getting her very own design among this year’s Nintendo Christmas apparel. This one features a very similar design to the Super Mario edition, albeit with a whole lot more pink. Various shades of pink are adorned by a large patch embroidery of Princess Peach along with snowflakes and more.

Pricing & More:

All three of the new designs are exclusively available through Geek Store with a $39.99 price tag and are available right now. Just note that some sizes are still listed as pre-orders. While that does seem slightly expensive for a jumper, you might only wear once a year, at most. A glance across Amazon will show that most Nintendo-themed ugly Christmas sweaters come in at around that price. So considering these are the official offerings, let’s say it could have been much worse.

