Pair GE’s Z-Wave Smart Control Switch with a ceiling fan for $31 (Reg. $45)

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control In-Wall Switch for $30.76 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s price cut saves you 32%, is $8 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. The arrival of cooler fall weather means you’ll finally be able to switch off the AC, with ceiling fans picking up the slack. Those looking to expand their smart homes can bring GE’s Enbrighten Smart Fan Control into the picture. Integrating with Z-Wave Plus systems, this in-wall switch can control fan speed and allows you to set schedules or automations. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 135 customers. Find more details down below.

If you don’t have a ceiling fan and want to bring Z-Wave control to a regular fan, consider GE’s Enbrighten Smart Plug for $29. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, and doubles as a range extender for your setup as well. Want to make the jump into a Z-Wave smart home? Get started by checking out our guide on the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more.

In the Z-Wave smart home world, we’re still seeing Honeywell’s smart switches are on sale from $30 (Reg. up to $40). Or if you’re looking to bring a ceiling fan into your setup, Hunter’s Signal HomeKit Fan is down to $266 (Reg. $350).

GE Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the in-wall GE Z-Wave plus wireless smart Fan speed control switch. The one-of-a-kind Fan switch easily replaces any standard in-wall switch and enables wireless control of ceiling fans anywhere in the world, at any time of the day.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!