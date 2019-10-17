HORI Nintendo Switch AlumiCase drops to a low at $17 (Reg. $25), more from $13

Amazon is currently offering the HORI Nintendo Switch AlumiCase Metal Vault Case for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically you’d pay $25, like you’ll find at Walmart right now, with today’s price cut saving you 32%. It beats our previous mention by $1 and matches the Amazon all-time low. Carrying an official seal of approval from Nintendo, this case rocks a tough brushed metal exterior that has a sleek gunmetal finish. On the inside, you’ll find themed padding to keep your console safe as well as game card storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more from $13.

Amazon is also offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Tough Pouch for $13.29 Prime shipped. Down from its usual $20 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 34% discount and beats our previous mention by $2. With the same Nintendo license as the featured deal, here you’ll swap the brushed metal design in favor of a red coat of paint paired with a Poké Ball decal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Also in the world of HORI Switch accessories, the brand’s officially-licensed Zelda Battle Pad is $19.50 (22% off). And for another deal that you certainly won’t want to miss, the latest Nintendo Switch has dropped to a new Amazon all-time low.

Want to know what to expect from the upcoming Black Friday gaming deals? We just predicted what is likely to be seen from Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft.

HORI Nintendo Switch AlumiCase features:

Ultra tough brushed metal case for ultimate protection and style

Slim & Sleek

Padded pocket for storage

High quality construction

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

