Latest Nintendo Switch drops to new Amazon all-time low with limited time deal

Amazon offers the latest Nintendo Switch in Neon or Gray for $274.99 shipped. Final price will be reflected at checkout. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the second-best price we’ve tracked. Nintendo’s second-generation Switch delivers improved battery life with up to nine-hours of playback on a single charge. Otherwise, you’ll find all the standout Nintendo Switch features that have made the console so popular. Removable Joy-Con, a built-in stand, and 6.2-inch touchscreen are all notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up JETech’s Protective Case for Nintendo Switch at $17. This sleek add-on won’t add too much bulk to your gaming setup but rather provides notable protection from bumps and bruises. With Nintendo Switch being a mobile console, it’s imperative that you have some coverage.

Jump over to our hands-on review of the new Nintendo Switch Lite for more gaming action and don’t miss today’s best deals filled with notable discounts and more.

Nintendo Switch features:

Play your way with the Nintendo Switch gaming system. Whether you’re at home or on the go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch system is designed to fit your life. Dock your Nintendo Switch to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Heading out? Just undock your console and keep playing in handheld mode

This model includes battery life of approximately 4.5 to 9 hours

The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (games sold separately)

