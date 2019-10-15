Add HORI’s licensed Zelda Battle Pad to your Switch for $19.50 (22% off)

Amazon currently offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Zelda Battle Pad for $19.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 22% discount and marks a new all-time low. This GameCube-style controller brings an officially-licensed gamepad into your Switch setup. This one comes decked out in a Zelda-themed design with Triforce logo, making it a perfect buy for Breath of the Wild fans. There’s a ten-foot long wired cable for gaming on the couch, as well as remappable buttons, textured grips, and more. Over 180 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking for a way to improve your on-the-go Zelda gameplay instead? HORI’s Compact Switch PlayStand features similar Hylian decals and will only set you back $13 at Amazon. This stand props up the console at multiple angles to offer a more enjoyable desktop gaming experience.

For comparison, today’s offer is just a little bit less than PowerA’s comparable controller, which is discounted down to $20 right now. So if you don’t love the Zelda graphics here, that’s another option to consider. We’re also still seeing the official Switch Charging Stand at $17. And if you’re in the market for one, Nintendo’s New 2DS XL comes with a $25 eBay Gift Card for $100.

HORI Nintendo Switch Zelda Battle Pad features:

New challenger approaching! HORI is bringing it back to the old school with the Nintendo Switch battle pad. GameCube-style contours with traditional c-stick will feel at home in the hands of any smash Bros vet, but the battle pad’s extra features set it apart from the Pack. Anti-snapback Tech for increased stick precision, and fast-action digital L/R & ZL/ZR for Hyper response speed, and textured grips to keep the battle pad firmly in place – in even the most heated battles.

