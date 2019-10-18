Just $9.50 lets you add Aukey’s 4-Port USB-C Hub to a Mac or iPad Pro (46% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Ultra Slim Four-Port USB-C Hub for $9.59 Prime shipped once you’ve applied code 9D5BGREE at checkout. Usually selling for $15, right now it’s discounted to $12 for Prime members. Today’s offer knocks an extra $2.50 off, saving you a total of 46% and dropping the price to a new all-time low. Featuring four USB 3.1 ports, this hub will work with various MacBooks or an iPad Pro right out of the box. It allows you to connect some new peripherals to your machine, as well as hook up a hard drive thanks to 5Gb/s transfer rates. Over 450 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Alternatively you could pick up this two-pack of Aukey USB-C to A Adapters for $7, if you don’t need the bulk of an added hub. They still rock USB 3.0 speeds, but are ideal for stowing away your everyday carry so that if the need ever presents itself, your machine all be ready to handle USB-A devices.

If the four USB 3.1 ports from the featured deal just doesn’t cut it for you, take a look at this USB-C Hub instead. At $26, you’ll bring USB-A, SD, HDMI, and more back to your new MacBook (Reg. $40). We also spotted a notable price drop on Anker’s $28 60W GaN USB-C PD adapter.

Aukey Ultra Slim Four-Port USB-C Hub features:

Leap into the exciting new world of USB-C while maintaining convenient connection to all the devices you bought before. This USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub is a must-have dongle if you want to use your old USB-A devices with your new USB-C laptop. This data hub doesn’t require any software or drivers to get started. Just plug it into your USB-C laptop’s Type-C port. Connecting and transferring data between devices and storage media has never been easier.

