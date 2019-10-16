Charge just about any MacBook with Anker’s $28 60W GaN USB-C PD adapter

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 60W GaN USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $27.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $42 regular rate and beats both our last mention and the previous all-time low by $2. For comparison, Apple’s official 61W USB-C charger is $65 at Amazon. Packing the power to recharge just about any MacBook, Air, or Pro, this portable 60W wall adapter belongs in any Apple user’s laptop bag. Reviews are slim here, but Anker’s products are generally well-rated.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, grab the Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C cable at $13 Prime shipped. This cable can handle just about anything you throw at it power-wise. Plus, the black design matches the charger above perfectly.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro would be the perfect pair with this charger, especially at $1,100. That’s $249 off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. I have the 11-inch iPad Pro and it’s a phenomenal device.

Don’t forget about the rest of Anker’s deals on chargers, Lightning cables, power banks, and more from just $14.

Anker Direct 60W USB-C PD Charger features:

Universal High Speed – From iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, Anker signature power 3. 0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any device.

One for All – Compatible with virtually any device via the 60W USB-C power 3. 0 port.

Compact Size – 35% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook Pro charger, without sacrificing a single Watt of charging power.

Powered By GaN – Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

What You Get – Power port Atom III 60W wall charger (cable not included), Welcome Guide, our worry-free 18-month, and friendly customer service.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!