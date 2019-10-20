Adopt LEGO’s Star Wars Porg kit at a new low of $35 (Reg. $60), more from $7

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars Porg 75230 for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60 these days, it just dropped to $45, like you’ll find at Walmart. Today’s offer bests that by $10, beats our previous mention by $11 and is a new all-time low. Stacking up over 800 pieces, this brick-built Porg is life-sized and stands over seven-inches tall. Alongside the flightless bird from Ahch-To Island, you’ll also get a display stand with facts about the creature. In our hands-on review, we found it to be a must-have for Star Wars fans that’s true to its on-screen counterpart. Head below for more discounts from $7.

Other notable LEGO deals at Amazon include:

LEGO Porg features:

Own an unmistakable character from Star Wars: The Last Jedi with this LEGO Star Wars 75230 Porg! This faithfully detailed Star Wars toy includes intricate feather detailing, authentic colors and an opening mouth and flapping wings when you press the tail. The set also comes with a display stand with decorative fact plaque and extra porg mini build, to form the perfect centerpiece for your LEGO collection.

