Know who’s there with Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $164 (Reg. $229)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $163.99 shipped when coupon code GG29 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. Equipped with Google Assistant, this video doorbell is an excellent way to expand a smart home. Featuring advanced motion detection, you’ll not only be able to track activity but even which recordings contain a person. With holiday season rapidly approaching, now’s a good time to scoop this up and deter porch pirates from snatching gift deliveries. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Considering just how small Nest Hello is, those with an existing doorbell may discover scuffs and scrapes behind the old installation. Luckily just $12, can help cover those up when snatching up elago’s Nest Hello Wall Plate.

Would you prefer Ring? Well it just so happens that Amazon is offering a wide variety of its doorbells and other products at discounted prices. Additionally, many come with an Echo Dot in tow allowing you to further boost your already-burgeoning smart home.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

