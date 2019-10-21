Lenovo Smart Display delivers Assistant, more from $59 (Refurb, Orig. $200+)

Trusted eBay seller VIP Outlet offers the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display in refurbished condition for $75.65 shipped once added to your cart. Down from the usual $250 price tag that you’ll find at B&H, Best Buy, and Lenovo direct, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve tracked. You can also bring home the 8-inch version for $58.65, down from $200 going rate. Centered around an either eight or ten-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Display supercharges Assistant with the ability to watch YouTube content, pull up smart camera feeds, and so much more. As per the usual, you’ll also be able to summon up Google’s voice assistant to control smart home gadgets, get news updates, or listen to music. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 685 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Includes a 90-day warranty.

There isn’t too much for those who have centered their smart homes around Alexa to get excited about in today’s featured deal. But if you’re looking to call up Amazon’s voice assistant, the Echo Dot is a must-have addition to your smart home at $50.

Speaking of Echo Dot, right now Amazon is bundling the smart speaker with a variety of discounted Ring Doorbells, Alarm systems, and more. And we’re also seeing the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with built-in Alexa on sale for $179.50.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat.

