HomeKit control, scheduling, more land on ecobee4 Smart Thermostat at $179.50

Lowe’s is currently offering the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat with built-in Alexa for $179.57 shipped. Having just dropped from $210, you’ll still find it fetching $249 at Home Depot and other retailers. Today’s offer saves you up to 28%, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in over two months. Alongside having a full-fledged Alexa speaker built-in, you’ll be able to command ecobee4 with HomeKit. There’s also scheduling functionality, as well as the ability to integrate temperature settings with your smart home. So with winter weather around the corner, now is a great time to ensure you never come home to a cold house again. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t want to pay a premium for smart home control and the like, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $44 instead. This option still brings seven-day scheduling and other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized heating setup ahead of winter.

For more smart home gear, don’t forget that Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Ring Doorbells, Alarm systems, and more, all of which comes bundled with a free Echo Dot. And Samsung’s SmartThings Motion Sensor is currently on sale for $20 (Reg. $25).

ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat features:

With built-in Alexa Voice Service, ecobee4 can listen to your voice commands and respond. Have it set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more. It also comes with a room sensor that helps manage hot and cold spots in your home, delivering comfort in the rooms that matter. And because they can detect occupancy, they can automatically enable the right mode on your ecobee4 for energy savings when it senses no one is home.

