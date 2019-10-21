Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog today to announce details on MLB The Show 20. Easily the best baseball simulation in game form for years now, with the World Series just one day away, we now have the (altered) official release date, cover art, and details on the special editions. Everything is down below.

MLB The Show 20 Cover Athlete:

One thing sports games have been known for is the cover athlete. Whether’s its Madden NFL or EA’s FIFA series, we usually get the cover athlete around the same time as the official release date and next year’s edition of the series is no exception. Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez, otherwise known as “El Mago” or “The Magician”, will be gracing next year’s cover. Not only is he a defensive wizard, he also hit 34 homers, 111 RBI’s and carries a .290 batting average. Get a closer look at the Báez cover in today’s pre-order trailer down below.

Speaking with Sony on the matter, Báez said, “I am so honored and excited to be on the cover of MLB The Show 20…I’ll never forget how it felt when I saw myself in the game for the first time (even as a backup!).”

MLB The Show 20 Editions:

As usual, MLB The Show 20 will be available in a few different versions with the standard variant coming in at $59.99. However, there will also be the usual special editions and pre-order bonuses available by way of the Anniversary, Digital Deluxe, and MVP Editions. The latter of which will include the base game, early access (4-days), a SteelBook cover and a series of included DLC content. The same goes for the Digital Deluxe version minus the SteelBook, but the $100 Anniversary Edition carries the most extras. The GameStop exclusive Anniversary package is available in “limited quantity.” It includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition along with a MLB The Show 20 New Era 9FIFTY hat and even more DLC content to celebrate Sony’s San Diego Studio’s 15 years of making The Show.

Pre-orders for MLB The Show 20 are now live at GameStop.

There will also be a series of additional pre-order bonuses available for all versions:

9to5Toys’ Take:

Everything mentioned above including a “new class of Legends” joining the roster, will all be available in the usual March release window. MLB The Show 20 will release on March 17th, 2020, which is about week ahead of the usual launch week. Next year’s MLB season starts on the 26th of March, so perhaps Sony is trying to give the game some breathing room before next season kicks off. While there’s nothing particularly notable about today’s announcement outside of the anniversary New Era hat inclusion, this will likely be the last Show title to hit the PS4 before Sony’s next generation console hits some 8-months or so after release.

And remember, you can still grab MLB The Show 19 via PS Plus for free right now. But it will only be available until the end of the month.

