Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables 3 for $10, more

Monoprice is offering three of its 90-Degree MFi Lightning Cables for $9.99 shipped when adding three to your cart and applying code DG90 at checkout. Usually selling for $18, today’s offer nets you 45% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen of about $3 per cable. Whether you’re looking to add a new cable to your desk or nightstand or want an option to stow in your bag or car, today’s deal is a great way to score three cables at less than the price of a single one from Apple. Plus, the 90-degree design is ideal for charging your device while in-use. Over 285 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

The angled Lightning connector positions the cable in such a way that it allows for easy access to your iOS-enabled mobile digital device in both portrait and landscape mode, even while charging. The angled USB connector positions the cable in such a way that it allows for each access to charging carts and USB chargers. Apple MFi Certified logo means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning connector. The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust.

