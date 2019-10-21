REI Outlet offers an extra 25% off Marmot, Outdoor Research, prAna, more

REI Outlet offers an extra 25% off KUHL, Marmot, prAna, and Outdoor Research. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Marmot Tullus Down Jacket is on sale for $91 and originally was priced at $175. This jacket is packable to take on trips and it’s available in three color options. It also features 600-down fill material and resists moisture to keep you comfortable. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket is very similar and also on sale for $52. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!