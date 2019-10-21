REI Outlet offers an extra 25% off Marmot, Outdoor Research, prAna, more

REI Outlet offers an extra 25% off KUHL, Marmot, prAna, and Outdoor Research. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Marmot Tullus Down Jacket is on sale for $91 and originally was priced at $175. This jacket is packable to take on trips and it’s available in three color options. It also features 600-down fill material and resists moisture to keep you comfortable. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket is very similar and also on sale for $52. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Outdoor Research Illuminate Jacket $141 (Orig. $269)
- Outdoor Research Echo Quarter-Zip Shirt $31 (Orig. $59)
- Marmot Tullus Down Jacket $91 (Orig. $175)
- Marmot Avant Featherless Hoodie $118 (Orig. $225)
- Marmot Rohan Featherless Jacket $105 (Orig. $200)
Our top picks for women include:
- Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket $52 (Orig. $100)
- Marmot Featherless Component $184 (Orig. $350)
- Outdoor Research Whirlwind Hoodie $60 (Orig. $115)
- Marmot ROM Jacket $100 (Orig. $190)
- Outdoor Research Transcendent Vest $78 (Orig. $149)
