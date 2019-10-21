Keep the kids busy at the Tiny Dentist on iOS, download now for FREE (Reg. $3)

Tiny Dentist for iOS is now available for free on the App Store. Downloaded over 2 million times, this one will turn your iPad into an adorable little dentist office for the kids with no third-party advertising or in-app purchases. The regularly $3 app carries a 4+ star rating from 1,000 users all-time. And it generally only goes on sale for a few days at most, so jump in for the kids while you still can. More details below.

However, if you’re looking for something for yourself, we have those too. This morning’s roundup is filled with notable price drops including titles like Tahrir App, Neo Monsters, DMD Panorama, OK Golf, A Good Snowman, and many more. We also still have top-down shooter RPG Neon Chrome at its all-time low.

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: OK Golf, Neo Monsters, more Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $25, Wolfenstein Youngblood $20, more Ever wanted swap places with your dentist? Today it’s possible with Tiny Dentist! Turn your iPhone/iPad into the dentist office! Learn about dental instruments and treatments and make teeth of dozens of patients healthy and good looking.

