Top-down shooter RPG Neon Chrome hits all-time low on iOS: $1 (Reg. $7)

Neon Chrome is an “infinite twin-stick top-down shooter” with procedurally generated levels and destructible environments. Choose a character and enter the elevator in an attempt to take down the Overseer. Regularly $7 on iOS, you can now download this one for just $1. While we have seen a few price drops over the course of 2019, today’s offer is the lowest we have ever tracked on the 4+ star rated action game. Other features include RPG-like character development and enemies ranging from “security guards to massive boss hover tanks.” More details below.

Neon Chrome:

Neon Chrome is an infinite twin-stick top-down shooter with procedurally generated levels and destructible environment. Choose your character, enter the elevator and try to bring down the Overseer – again and again. Neon Chrome is an endless symphony of fight, die, improve and repeat – many players have over 100 hours logged!

