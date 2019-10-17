Top-down shooter RPG Neon Chrome hits all-time low on iOS: $1 (Reg. $7)

- Oct. 17th 2019 10:13 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $7 $1
0

Neon Chrome is an “infinite twin-stick top-down shooter” with procedurally generated levels and destructible environments. Choose a character and enter the elevator in an attempt to take down the Overseer. Regularly $7 on iOS, you can now download this one for just $1. While we have seen a few price drops over the course of 2019, today’s offer is the lowest we have ever tracked on the 4+ star rated action game. Other features include RPG-like character development and enemies ranging from “security guards to massive boss hover tanks.” More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can browse through the rest of today’s iOS price drops right here for deals on titles like European War 6: 1804, Heroes of Loot, SkySafari 6 Plus, and many more. We also still have some rare deals on the amazing Things 3 for iOS/Mac from $7 (Reg. up to $50).

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $1 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $10, Resident Evil Origins Collection $40, more

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heroes of Loot, European War 6, more

Neon Chrome:

Neon Chrome is an infinite twin-stick top-down shooter with procedurally generated levels and destructible environment. Choose your character, enter the elevator and try to bring down the Overseer – again and again. Neon Chrome is an endless symphony of fight, die, improve and repeat – many players have over 100 hours logged!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $7 $1

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
10tons

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard