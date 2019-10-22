Publisher THQ Nordic is dishing out new details on the upcoming Darksiders Genesis today. Initially created by Vigil Games, development duties on the new Darksiders game have been turned over to Airship Syndicate (made up of former Vigil members). And this time around, we are getting a very different experience from that of the first three entries in the series. Head below for all the details and a look at today’s “Not Alone” trailer.

An All-New Darksiders:

The Darksiders series initially debuted back in 2010 and has since been followed up by a pair of sequels, plus a remastered version of the original game. The latest iteration released last year with Darksiders 3 as players took control of Fury — the third of the four horseman — in the series’ usual fast-paced, third-person action. However, Darksiders Genesis will be introducing us to the fourth and final horseman while significantly altering the familiar gameplay experience.

Darksiders Genesis:

Described as a spin-off prequel to the main series, Darksiders Genesis does away with the usual AAA-looking third-person action in favor of a more Diablo-like top-down RPG experience. Another notable alteration here is the very first two-player co-op mode for the series. Airship Syndicate is introducing gamers to Strife, the final horseman while bringing War back for another spin. Strife mainly uses ranged attacks while War will once again provide players with a more melee-focused arsenal. Both characters can build-up a “special attack meter” that will temporarily turn them into a “colossal creature that leaves epic destruction in its wake.” It’s hard to say if these special abilities are to be used in tandem or can be engaged individually or not. And don’t worry, solo players can alternate back and forth between the two characters to take advantage of the unique skill sets.

Darksiders Genesis is set for release on consoles (PS4, Xbox One, and Switch) come Valentine’s Day, 2020. However, PC and Google Stadia players will be able to jump in much earlier, starting on December 5th, 2019.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it might not be the AAA, third-person game hardcore fans of the series wanted, Darksiders Genesis does look interesting. The visuals look great, and there appears to be a comical vibe threaded through the game’s dialogue, if today’s trailer is any indication. That wouldn’t be all that new for the series, but it seems like the devs have turned it up to 11 with Strife’s almost Deadpool-like personality. Nonetheless, we will need to see a lot more gameplay before we can get overly excited about this one.

