Amazon slashes 40% off DEWALT’s 8-piece Metric Wrench Set, dropping it to $18

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 8-piece Metric Wrench Set (DWMT73810) for $17.73 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. It can be nabbed for a few cents less at Home Depot, but you’ll need to buy $45 worth of gear to receive free shipping or opt for in-store pickup (where available). Today’s deal is 40% off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $4. Thanks to DirectTorque Technology, buyers are bound to see less rounding when trying to tighten or loosen fasteners. An included carrying case makes it easy to carry around a job site while also helping you keep the workshop nice and organized. This highly-rated wrench set has been reviewed by more than 80 Amazon shoppers and has an impressive 4.8/5 star rating.

If you already have a 3/8-inch drive ratchet lying around, consider TEKTON’s 10-piece Crowfoot Wrench Set. Priced at $16, this set allows you to more easily work in tight spaces and reach where ‘other wrenches cannot.’ Each piece is chrome-plated, helping it to resist corrosion and increase durability.

Since you’re here, you should check out our guide covering the best multi-tools that start at just $5. Inside you’ll find a list of solid choices from brands ranging from Leatherman to Gerber and Victronix to Swiss+Tech.

DEWALT 8-piece Metric Wrench Set features:

Stamped hashmark pattern on wrench handle provides added grip points.

Longer panel design gives more torque during use.

Full Polish Chrome

13 degree offset box end for knuckle clearance

Sizes stamped twice on both sides of wrench handle for easier size identification

15 degree offset open end allows an increased range of arc swing in tight spaces

DirectTorque Technology helps prevent rounding of fasteners

