Amazon slashes 40% off DEWALT’s 8-piece Metric Wrench Set, dropping it to $18

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 8-piece Metric Wrench Set (DWMT73810) for $17.73 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. It can be nabbed for a few cents less at Home Depot, but you’ll need to buy $45 worth of gear to receive free shipping or opt for in-store pickup (where available). Today’s deal is 40% off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $4. Thanks to DirectTorque Technology, buyers are bound to see less rounding when trying to tighten or loosen fasteners. An included carrying case makes it easy to carry around a job site while also helping you keep the workshop nice and organized. This highly-rated wrench set has been reviewed by more than 80 Amazon shoppers and has an impressive 4.8/5 star rating.
If you already have a 3/8-inch drive ratchet lying around, consider TEKTON’s 10-piece Crowfoot Wrench Set. Priced at $16, this set allows you to more easily work in tight spaces and reach where ‘other wrenches cannot.’ Each piece is chrome-plated, helping it to resist corrosion and increase durability.
Since you’re here, you should check out our guide covering the best multi-tools that start at just $5. Inside you’ll find a list of solid choices from brands ranging from Leatherman to Gerber and Victronix to Swiss+Tech.
DEWALT 8-piece Metric Wrench Set features:
- Stamped hashmark pattern on wrench handle provides added grip points.
- Longer panel design gives more torque during use.
- Full Polish Chrome
- 13 degree offset box end for knuckle clearance
- Sizes stamped twice on both sides of wrench handle for easier size identification
- 15 degree offset open end allows an increased range of arc swing in tight spaces
- DirectTorque Technology helps prevent rounding of fasteners
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!