While LEGO as we know it today is centered around the beloved interlocking plastic bricks, the company initially got its start producing wooden toys. Having been discontinued back in the 1960s, LEGO is looking to head back to its roots to release the first wooden collectible in over 50 years. Head below for all of the details about LEGO’s mysterious upcoming release.

LEGO gets back in the wooden toy game

The recent news won’t be the first time in recent memory that LEGO invoked some of its history. Just a few months ago, the brand redesigned its VIP membership program, which brought a series of new rewards for shoppers to take advantage of when shopping direct from the manufacturer. Alongside discounts, LEGO has also started offering various limited edition posters featuring blueprints for bricks and wooden toys alike.

All of these collectible items have fallen into the LEGO Originals line, which will now be expanding with its latest release. Launching on November 1st at a pop-up gallery event hosted at Covent Garden in London, UK, we’ll get a first look at the upcoming release.

Right now, LEGO is looking to drum up some excitement about the debut and is keeping most of the details under wraps for the time being. So at this point, there’s no telling exactly what the company will showcase next month. But what we do know is that LEGO’s new wooden collectible will carry a £109.99 (or roughly $144 USD) price tag.

Despite debuting at the pop-up gallery event in November, it looks like LEGO fans outside of London will also be able to bring home the wooden creation at some point down the road. We saw a similar event with the Stranger Things midnight release, which got an early release before debuting globally. So we’re anticipating much of the same here. But if you want first dibs on the company’s latest will have to Covent Garden. Those who have managed to book a time slot for the event will also score an exclusive poster.

9to5toys Take

There are several different avenues that LEGO could explore here as it gets back in the wooden toy game. Our top guess is that we’ll see some incarnation of the famous wooden duck, which has become a long-lasting symbol of LEGO’s legacy. Another interesting angle that LEGO could take is incorporating the release into its Plants from Plants line. Technically, a wooden toy would fit into the product lineup’s mission, but it seems like the least likely of the two predictions.

