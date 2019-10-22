GE’s Z-Wave Touch 3-Way Dimmer Switch hits new Amazon low at $46.50 (22% off)

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus 3-Way Touch-Sensing Dimmer Switch for $46.45 shipped once clipping the on-page coupon. Having originally retailed for $70, it’s more recently been selling in the ballpark of $60. Today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen it on sale in 2019 and marks a new all-time low. Featuring three-way dimming capabilities, this in-wall switch touts a capacitive touch panel for easily adjusting brightness. Plus, GE’s Enbrighten switch is based around Z-Wave connectivity, so it’ll integrate with a wide variety of smart home platforms. Over 385 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating you can can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need the touch-sensitive dimming capabilities of the lead deal and want to get in the Z-Wave switch game for less, consider this alternative model from GE. At $35, you’ll get a more standard light switch design. But it’ll integrate with the same setups as the option above. For more tips on retrofitting your smart home with Z-Wave technology, be sure to check out our hands-on with the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more.

We’re also seeing plenty of other smart home deals, including an Echo Dot bundled with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9 ($58 value). If Siri control is more fitting, the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat is on sale for $179.50. And lastly, get a first look at what to expect when the holiday shopping season rolls around with our smart home Black Friday predictions for this year.

