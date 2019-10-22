Fight surges with this 12-outlet power strip from Amazon at $16.50

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 12-outlet Surge Protector for $16.51 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $22 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low and the first notable price drop we’ve tracked. This surge protector offers 12 outlets, four of which are spaced wider to provide room for larger power blocks. Integrated LED lights detail active surge protection and grounded wiring. This particular model offers 4,320-joules of surge protection that’s backed by a 15A overload circuit breaker. A 10-foot cord wraps up the notable features on this model. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Update 10/22 @ 3:15 PM: Net First (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Jadada Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip for $13.49 Prime shipped when the code 50IPUVI1 is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Those looking for standalone surge protection may want to consider the Belkin SurgeCube for $8.82. It offers 1,080-joules of protection and is a great way to keep things safe when a larger surge protector just isn’t suitable. I’ve used these for gaming consoles and home theater setups when running out of space on my larger surge protector. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for integrated smart home features? We still have a number of deals on plugs, power strips and more from $8.50. You can count on Alexa and Assistant integration here, bringing your setup to the next-level.

AmazonBasicsc 12-outlet Surge Protector features:

12-outlet surge protector power strip with 4320 joule energy rating

Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges

LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring

Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes

