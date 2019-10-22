Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $46, COD Modern Warfare $45, more

- Oct. 22nd 2019 9:27 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, NationWide Distributors via Rakuten is now offering The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $45.89 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code NWD8 at checkout. This is one still up to $60 at most retailers and currently just under $57 at Amazon. Today’s deal is among the best prices we have tracked on the stellar Zelda remake. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Rage 2, Fallout 4 GOTY, Skyrim VR, The Division 2, and more. 

