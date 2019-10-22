Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $46, COD Modern Warfare $45, more

In today’s best game deals, NationWide Distributors via Rakuten is now offering The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $45.89 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code NWD8 at checkout. This is one still up to $60 at most retailers and currently just under $57 at Amazon. Today’s deal is among the best prices we have tracked on the stellar Zelda remake. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Rage 2, Fallout 4 GOTY, Skyrim VR, The Division 2, and more.
More game/console deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $45 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code GAL8B at checkout
- Releases Oct. 25th
- Rage 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Skyrim VR $27 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Resident Evil 2 $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- The Evil Within 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil Origins Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 + $10 GC | Best Buy
- Overcooked! 2 $16 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
