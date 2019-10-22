The amazing Pixelmator Pro image app hits all-time low on Mac: $20 (50% off)

Pixelmator Pro, one of our favorite image manipulation apps, is on sale today. And this isn’t just some minor price drop, we are talking about a straight 50% markdown which is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. Regularly $40, you can now download Pixelmator Pro for just $19.99. Designed specifically for macOS, it integrates seamlessly with Catalina and makes use of all the latest features. It comes with a suite of “professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools” to allow users to “apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine.” The laundry list of features, filters, and possibilities is extremely extensive. Rated 4+ stars from over over 1,300 users. More deltas below.

Just recently updated a couple weeks ago, the latest version supports the new Mac Pro, and Pro Display XDR, as well as introducing intelligent machine-learning powered noise removal, new RAW editing workflows and a series of performance enhancements.

Pixelmator Pro:

With a wide range of professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro lets you bring out the best in your photos, create gorgeous compositions and designs, draw, paint, apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine. And thanks to its intuitive and accessible design, Pixelmator Pro is delightfully easy to use — whether you’re just starting out with image editing or you’re a seasoned pro.

