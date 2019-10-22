Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: R.B.I. Baseball 19, Templar Battleforce Elite, more

- Oct. 22nd 2019 10:01 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Oceanhorn, R.B.I. Baseball 19, Templar Battleforce Elite, Pixelmator Pro, VOLT Synth, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Birthday Countdown Reminder: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cuji Photo – Vintage Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Oceanhorn: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $2 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Millie’s Tricks and Treats: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/TV: DMD Panorama: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tiny Scanner Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Theine: $1 (Reg. $4)

