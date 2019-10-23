Call of Duty Modern Warfare launches in just a few days, so it’s time to start making sure you’ve got the best pre-order deal if you’ve not purchased it already. From console bundles to bonus in-game content, we’ll help you make sure to get the most out of Activision’s latest Call of Duty installment possible.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare pre-order bonuses

Let’s start with getting this out of the way. Call of Duty Modern Warfare has a selection of pre-order bonuses for those who give Activision some cash before the official release. We’ll make this brief here, but for more detail, check out our initial announcement coverage. All editions of Call of Duty Modern Warfare include all future DLC content, including map packs, without the purchase of a season pass.

Standard Edition pre-order bonuses: Custom in-game tactical knife Prestige Token in Black Ops 4 Playable Cast. Price Blackout Character in Black Ops 4 XRK Weapon Pack

Operator Edition pre-order bonuses: Everything from standard plus the following “All Ghillied Up” operators pack “Crew Expandable” operators pack “War Pig” operators pack”

Operator Enhanced pre-order bonuses: Everything from standard and operator plus the following 3,000 Call of Duty Points



The above benefits will apply to just about all pre-orders, however, certain retailers are included additional bonuses. Walmart, for instance, is giving those who pre-order the game on Xbox or PlayStation 4 three hours of 2XP for free with their purchase. GameStop is giving those who pre-order a bonus C.O.D.E. calling card alongside a collectible two-sided poster.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare pre-order discounts

If getting bonus in-game content isn’t enough for you, some retailers are even throwing in extra discounts or gift cards with your purchase. Amazon and Best Buy are giving you a $10 gift card if you buy the game from them. However, the best discount comes from Geek Alliance on Rakuten, offering up the game for $45 when you use the code GAL8B at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Sadly, Geek Alliance is only running this deal on the PlayStation 4 version of the game, so Xbox and PC players can’t cash in.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare pre-order console bundles

Only Sony is getting on the console bundle game for now. You can nab a PlayStation 4 Pro with Modern Warfare for $399.99 at most retailers including Amazon. We’re expecting Microsoft to eventually get in on the bundle, or even one of the two launching a full special edition consoles sometime before the holidays.

More Call of Duty Modern Warfare coverage

Can’t wait for Friday to get the game? Be sure to check out our hands-on coverage of the Gunfight and multiplayer modes. We seriously enjoyed every moment of gameplay, and rarely ran into hiccups that weren’t quickly resolved. Don’t worry, our full in-depth review is just around the corner, so keep it locked here for all things Call of Duty.

