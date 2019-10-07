With the full official release of this year’s installment on the horizon, Sony just unveiled a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle. The 2019 COD takes a more realistic and gritty approach as Activision is set to release a (completely) reimagined version of Modern Warfare in just a few weeks. After being impressed by the MW betas over the last few months, Sony is giving gamers another good reason to upgrade to its 4K machine this holiday season. All the details are down below.

The 16th and upcoming installment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise is set to release on October 25th. After spending a significant amount of hands-on time with both the Gunfighter alpha and the Multiplayer beta (review here), the 25th can’t come fast enough. Since that time, Call of Duty Mobile and its 100-player battle royale mode have launched on iOS and Android, but today it’s all about the new Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle:

The new PS4 Pro configuration will feature a standard jet black console and matching DualShock 4 controller. Of course, you’ll also receive a physical copy of the game on Blu-ray. Sony has taken the time via its official PlayStation Blog to remind gamers about the potential benefits of playing the new Modern Warfare on its Pro-tier machine as well. Providing you have a TV that can support it, the new Modern Warfare PS4 Pro will allow you to run the game in 4K resolution “using temporal anti-aliasing with dynamic up-sampling.” All while HD TV players will “benefit from increased image clarity through supersampling when playing on PS4 Pro, compared to PS4.”

Pricing:

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle will be made available on October 25th, the same day the game officially releases. It will run you $399.99 – the same price PS4 Pro costs now on its own. The game itself is up for pre-order at Amazon with a $10 credit for Prime members.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Okay, so it’s not a brand new PS4 Pro design. It’s another one of those cobbled-together bundles where Sony decides to stick a free game in with its existing hardware and slap it inside a new box. Having said that, this is the latest Call of Duty game. If you’re in the market for both a Pro machine upgrade and the new Modern Warfare, this can be a solid buy. But this new Modern Warfare PS4 Pro bundle also presents some exciting possibilities come holiday deal season. As opposed to just your standard PS4 Pro holiday discounts, we may very well see deals on this new configuration with the $60 COD: MW thrown in as well. We recommend holding off on purchasing this bundle at full price unless you absolutely must, as we are right around the corner from deep Black Friday price drops now.

