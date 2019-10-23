Eddie Bauer’s Friends & Family Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $15

Eddie Bauer is currently having its Friends and Family Event with 50% off your purchase, including clearance, when you apply promo code EBLOVE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $99. Be sure you’re ready for cool weather with the Classic Down 2.0 Jacket for men. You can find this jacket on sale for $100, which is down from its original rate of $199. This style is perfect for fall and it’s available in four color options. It also has a water-resistant shell to promote comfort and 650 down-fill for warmth. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Quest Fleece Snap Mock-Neck $40 (Orig. $80)
- Classic Down 2.0 Jacket $100 (Orig. $199)
- Eddie’s Favorite Thermal Crew Shirt $16 (Orig. $40)
- CirrusLite Down Vest $43 (Orig. $85)
- Camp Fleece 1/4 Pullover $23 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Another standout is the Hyperlayer Tights for women that are marked down to just $20. These tights were originally priced at $40 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. They’re also high-waisted for a flattering fit and moisture wicking.
Our top picks for women include:
- Lounge Around Cardigan $45 (Orig. $90)
- Radiator Fleece Snap Mock Neck $38 (Orig. $75)
- Fireside Plush Pullover Funnel-Neck $40 (Orig. $80)
- Hyperlayer Tights $20 (Orig. $40)
- Camp Fleece Crew Sweatshirt $15 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
