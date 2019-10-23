Eddie Bauer’s Friends & Family Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $15

Eddie Bauer is currently having its Friends and Family Event with 50% off your purchase, including clearance, when you apply promo code EBLOVE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $99. Be sure you’re ready for cool weather with the Classic Down 2.0 Jacket for men. You can find this jacket on sale for $100, which is down from its original rate of $199. This style is perfect for fall and it’s available in four color options. It also has a water-resistant shell to promote comfort and 650 down-fill for warmth. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout is the Hyperlayer Tights for women that are marked down to just $20. These tights were originally priced at $40 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. They’re also high-waisted for a flattering fit and moisture wicking.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!