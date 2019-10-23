Grab a $100 Uber Gift Card for $90 with free delivery (works on Uber Eats too)

Best Buy is now offering $100 Uber gift cards for $90 with free digital delivery. These digital deals are “usually e-mailed within 1 hour” of purchase at Best Buy. That’s an easy 10% and a good chunk of discounted Uber credit to use over the holidays. Whether you use the popular ride service on a regular basis or are just planning on making use of it over the holidays, you might as well do it at a discount. Oh and, you can also use this credit towards Uber Eats too. We don’t expect this gift card deal to be around for very long, so jump on it while you can. More details below.

After you score yourself some discounted Uber rides above, grab some free adidas money. Groupon is still offering $50 in adidas credit for just $35 with free digital delivery. That’s 30% off and a near-unheard of discount on adidas credit. It might be the only way to get even deeper deals during the adidas fall sale.

Another great gift card to have in your pocket over the holidays in Sam’s Club. You can now get a membership for just $30 with a series of free goodies thrown in, a gift card and more.

Uber Gift Cards

It is a perfect gift for the people you care about, or it lets you add value to your account. You can get a reliable ride in minutes or pick from hundreds of full menus from local restaurants and have your order delivered to you at Uber speed. The code is not redeemable for cash, cannot be returned for cash or credit and may not be used for any other purpose. The code will not be replaced if lost, destroyed, or stolen.

