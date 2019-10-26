Retro fun awaits with Arcade1Up’s PAC-MAN Cocktail Table: $420 (Save $80)

GamerCandy via Rakuten is offering the Arcade1Up PAC-MAN 8-in-1 or Street Fighter 12-in-1 Cocktail Table for $419.99 shipped when using code GC80 or GC80A at checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With loads of people owning a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, this cocktail table is a way to differentiate your game room and usher in some retro fun. Players are able to go head-to-head playing a wide variety of games like PAC-MAN, Street Fighter, and more. These feature a 17-inch color screen, two speakers, “real feel arcade controls”, and more. Reviews are still rolling in, but that’s no shock given its recent release date. That being said, you can be confident in your purchase since Arcade1Up has a solid track record.

Arcade1Up PAC-MAN 8-in-1 Cocktail Table features:

Easy Assembly. Classic Gaming Table Design with two control panels on either side.

17″ Color LCD Screen, Two speakers, Real Feel Arcade Controls, and Clear Deck Protector

Coinless Operation and plugs into an AC outlet

8 Games in 1 with On Screen Game Selection Menu

Dimensions: 23.63″ D x 35.67″ W x 25.2″ H

