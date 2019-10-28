Amazon’s Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Charger hits all-time low at under $5

- Oct. 28th 2019 10:50 am ET

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $4.81. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $20, it has started to slide down in price over the last several months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Specifically designed for Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller, features include LED indicator lights, overage protection, and an included USB cable. It ships with a one year warranty and can fully recharge a Pro Controller in 4.5 hours. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This is already one of the most affordable options out there. For comparison sake, Nyko’s Charge Block Pro sells for $20 and the PowerA Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock goes for $25. But now that you have a Pro Controller and a charger to juice it up, consider some Stick Grips at under $7 Prime shipped to enhance your setup even more.

Here are all of today’s best game deals and a series of digital eShop price drops for Halloween. You’ll find everything we are expecting from the GameStop Black Friday event here as well as a closer look at the Nintendo offers in Target’s 2019 holiday toy catalog right here.

AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Switch Pro Controller:

  • Charging dock for quickly and easily recharging a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (not included)
  • Fully recharges an empty controller in less than 4.5 hours for fast results
  • OCP, OVP, SCP protection for smart charging; LED indicator offers at-a-glance status update (red for charging; green for fully charged)
  • Plugs into a USB port or wall outlet; included USB cable measures 80 cm (2.6 feet)

