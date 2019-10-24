Nintendo Halloween eShop deals from $4: Darksiders II, Outlast, Amnesia, more

Nintendo has now launched a number of spooky, Halloween-themed sales via the eShop. After seeing some notable deals last week, we have even more to keep you busy for the holidays and beyond. We still have offers running on Shovel Knight, Mortal Kombat 11 and more, but we are adding to that list today with deep deals on Outlast 2, Darksiders II, Slender: The Arrival, and the Amnesia: Collection, among others from $4. You’ll find the rest of today’s best deals right here and our top picks from the eShop down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition:

Become the terrifying force which everything fears but nothing can escape. Awakened by the End of Days, Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen embarks on a quest to redeem his brother’s name. Along the way, the Horseman discovers that an ancient grudge may threaten all of Creation. Death lives!

