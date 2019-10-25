Earlier this week, Target detailed its pre-Black Friday plans, including free shipping, early deal access, and more. Today we’re getting another look at what the retail giant has in store for the holiday shopping season. Included in its toy catalog for 2019, Target is showcasing must-have holiday gifts, upcoming daily deals, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Right off the bat, Target is looking to mix its toy catalog up compared to others we’ve seen so far in 2019. The retailer notes that starting on November 1st, there will be a series of Kids’ Daily Deals that offer Target Circle members. Here you’ll be able to save anywhere from 25 to 40% on a selection of toys and other children-centric products.

The rest of the recently-dropped catalog details a variety of 2019’s top toys from Target. While it shouldn’t come as a surprise, LEGO dominates throughout the 88-page book. Plenty of this year’s must-have creations make an appearance alongside newer releases like the Rise of Skywalker kits.

Smartphone-enabled gadgets are also massive this year, according to Target, with everything from Star Wars droids that pair with your iPhone to Kano coding kits and more included here. Nintendo is getting some love from the bullseye retailer, with the Switch and Switch Lite taking center stage. Both PS4 and Xbox One are also included here alongside the lies of popular titles like Fornite. And if that weren’t enough gaming action for the little ones, there’s plenty more where that came from with entries like Arcade1Up, the mini SEGA Genesis, and plenty more.

From there, you’ll also find the questionable inclusion of iPhones, AirPods, and other Apple gear, among other tech. We found it a little comical when Amazon decided that a 49-inch TV was considered a toy, but Target looks to be doubling down on that sentiment for its catalog. So while parents may not love the idea of gifting their kid a smartphone, it seems like this will be a trend that retailers push for through the rest of this year’s Black Friday festivities.

Elsewhere in Target’s toy catalog, you’ll also find the usual selection of Hot Wheels, Barbie, Marvel, Pokémon, Nerf, and so much more.

